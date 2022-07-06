The Board of School Education (BSE), Odisha will be releasing the BSE Odisha Class X Madhyamik result 2022 today, July 6. This was announced by Samir Ranjan Dash, Education Minister, Government of Odisha. The minister will be announcing the results via a press conference on July 6 at 1 pm.

By visiting official websites like bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in, students will be able to check their Odisha matric pass percentage and merit list.

Here's how you can check your scores:

1) Go to the official website bseodisha.ac.in

2) Click on the BSE Class X result link

3) Key in the details as asked and then, click on submit the form

4) The Odisha Class X results will be up on your screen

5) Download and take a printout for future reference

Here's how you can check the results via SMS:

1) Click on the message icon on your phone and go to compose a message

2) Type OR01 and send the message to 5676750

3) You will receive the results via an SMS

It may be recalled that more than 5.85 lakh students attempted the BSE Class X exams which was held in 3,540 centres of the coastal state.

Last year, the overall pass percentage was 97.89%. Exams were cancelled due to the rising COVID-19 cases and the performance of students was reviewed via alternative assessment criteria.