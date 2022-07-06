Published: 06th July 2022
Odisha BSE Class X 2022: Results will be declared today, July 6. Follow these steps to check it
It may be recalled that more than 5.85 lakh students attempted the BSE Class X exams which was held in 3,540 centres of the coastal state
The Board of School Education (BSE), Odisha will be releasing the BSE Odisha Class X Madhyamik result 2022 today, July 6. This was announced by Samir Ranjan Dash, Education Minister, Government of Odisha. The minister will be announcing the results via a press conference on July 6 at 1 pm.
By visiting official websites like bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in, students will be able to check their Odisha matric pass percentage and merit list.
Here's how you can check your scores:
1) Go to the official website bseodisha.ac.in
2) Click on the BSE Class X result link
3) Key in the details as asked and then, click on submit the form
4) The Odisha Class X results will be up on your screen
5) Download and take a printout for future reference
Here's how you can check the results via SMS:
1) Click on the message icon on your phone and go to compose a message
2) Type OR01
3) You will receive the results via an SMS
Last year, the overall pass percentage was 97.89%. Exams were cancelled due to the rising COVID-19 cases and the performance of students was reviewed via alternative assessment criteria.