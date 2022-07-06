BSE Odisha Class X Madhyamik result 2022 are out and the overall pass percentage stands at 90.55%. By visiting official websites like bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in, students will be able to check the results.

Here's how you can check your scores:

1) Go to the official website bseodisha.ac.in

2) Click on the BSE Class X result link

3) Key in the details as asked and then, click on submit the form

4) The Odisha Class X results will be up on your screen

5) Download and take a printout for future reference

Here's how you can check the results via SMS:

1) Click on the message icon on your phone and go to compose a message

2) Type OR01 and send the message to 5676750

3) You will receive the results via an SMS

As per a report in News18, as many as 8,699 students have failed this year. Supplementary exam, for students who failed or are not satisfied with their scores, will be conducted and the dates will be notified soon. Those who are not happy with their marks can also apply for re-evaluation.

As many as 1,070 schools achieved 100% result as none of the students in these 1,070 schools failed the exam. While three schools got zero. A1 grade (accorded to those who achieved over 90%) was achieved by 8,119 students, A2 by 54,889 and 8,699 students failed the Class X exams.