In another shocking incident, a girl student living in the Acharya Vihar area in Odisha was found hanging in her rented house on Tuesday, July 5. This incident comes into light just three days after a girl student, Ruchika Mohanty, studying in BJB Autonomous College, died by suicide in the college's ladies' hostel on July 2.

Giving more details on the incident, the police said, "The deceased woman whose body was recovered from Acharya Vihar area, was an MCA student in a private engineering college in the city." But it is said that the reason behind the death of the student — identified as Ashrita Senapati — is yet to be ascertained, as stated in a report by PTI.

It is said on July 4, Monday, the deceased girl's parents were trying to reach her on her phone but when there was no response, the girl's father contacted the house owner to check on her. When the house owner knocked on the door, there was no response either. The same was informed to the girl's parents. Only the morning of July 5, the girl's father reached the residence along with the police, who broke the door down. The girl was found hanging from the ceiling by a rope.

While the body was recovered and sent for postmortem, an investigation into the incident has begun. As per a report by Pragativadi, the police found a suicide note which mentioned her boyfriend as a reason for her death. Based on the note, the cops detained her boyfriend on July 6.

To recollect the recent incident of Ruchika's suicide, the police found a suicide note that mentioned that she was being harassed by three seniors, as stated in a report by PTI. Although the names of these seniors were not mentioned, the Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh is confident that the three senior students who allegedly abated her to commit suicide will be identified. Further, the DCP informed that so far the police have recorded statements of the hostel inmates, college students, faculty members and others. Additionally, suspecting the college authorities of hiding the truth, Ruchika's parents staged a hunger strike in front of BJB Autonomous College.