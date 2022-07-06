The Assam Rifles, which is the oldest brand of the Indian Army, is going to establish an institute to mentor Manipur students from remote areas and economically-challenged backgrounds for competitive examinations, as stated in a report by PTI. It is stated that in order to establish an 'Assam Rifles Centre of Educational Excellence' at Kangavi in Churachandpur district, the paramilitary force signed an agreement with National Integrity and Education Development Organisation (NIEDO) and Axis Bank.

Talking about this initiative, a statement said, "The project has been conceptualised as a year-long fully residential coaching and mentoring facility for students from economically weaker and underprivileged sections for competitive examinations such as NEET and JEE." The statement also read, "The project is expected to be fully functional for the first batch of 30 students by the first week of August."

It is said that in a series of initiatives after the first institute in Nagaland, this will be the second institute that aims to transform educational opportunities in remote locations. Sharing his views, the Governor of Manipur La Ganesan said the initiative will provide access to high-quality education facilities to students who are deprived of it.

Adding more to this, the Director-General of Assam Rifles Lt Gen PC Nair said, "The institute will not only fulfil the aspirations of the talented youths of Manipur but also will usher prosperity and happiness in society." He added, "The mentoring will provide value-based education, including soft skill training, critical life competencies, leadership capabilities, personal conditioning, wellness programmes, vocational training, personality development and end-to-end grooming," as stated in a report by PTI.

NEIDO CEO Rohit Srivastava and Head of Corporate Affairs of Axis Bank Rudrapriyo Ray were others who were present at the event.