To ensure that the confidence level of students is high ahead of NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) exams scheduled on July 17, NEET Meter Grand Test 2022 will be held tomorrow, July 7 and on July 12.

This mock test is an initiative of Narayana Coaching Centres and the idea is to help students measure their performance at a national level before they attempt the NEET exam. Students will understand where they stand with the help of a detailed scorecard with an in-depth question and subject-wise review. The exam is conducted via online mode.

Here's how you can register for the test:

1) Visit www.narayanacoachingcenters.in/neet-meter

2) Key in your full name, email ID and mobile number. Click on 'Get OTP'

3) Your verification is complete

4) Fill in the application form

5) After registration is complete, you will receive your log in details

Addressing reporters in Mysuru on Tuesday, July 4, Shivashankar Reddy, Academic Head of Narayana Institution, Mysuru said over 10,000 students in the region, especially from rural backgrounds, will be given special training during the mock examination as it will help candidates forecast their NEET ranking besides helping assess their performance before the exams.

Meanwhile, the AGM of Narayana Group of Institutions, Mysuru said, "Both the tests are open to all and will be held as per the new pattern. Experts from the R&D team have prepared this set of papers as per the standards of the NEET exam. This will help students assess their performance and know their potential in the all-India competition."