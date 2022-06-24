NEET UG 2022 is going to be held on July 17 and the demands for postponement of the medical entrance exam has been growing louder and louder as several MBBS aspirants are saying that it's "too close" to the other competitive exams giving them little to no time to prepare.



The hashtag #PostponeNEETUG has been trending on Twitter for a few days and even an online petition was started by the students, which has over 24,000 signatures now.



In the petition, it was stated that the counselling of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) UG 2021 concluded in March and the 2022 edition is on July 17.



"How are we to revise such a vast syllabus in just 3 months? Moreover, other important exams like the Board Exams, CUCET, JEE Mains are also scheduled around the same time. Imagine the trauma and pressure we students are having to go through with all these significant exams scheduled one after the other. Is this a fair decision?" the petition demanded.



The exam last year was scheduled for August 1 but was postponed to September 12 due to the pandemic, as the second wave was right around the corner.



"So much stress in the last days of exams. I'm losing my hope. No one wants to hear, no one wants to help us, no one wants to understand us. We, the aspirants, are in great trouble. Please postpone the NEET-UG," said Sanjana Gupta, an aspirant.



As per lawyer Anubha Srivastava, who is also the President of the India Wide Parents' Association, NEET and Common University Entrance Test (CUET), are happening at the same time causing inconvenience to students.



"NEET must be held after JEE MAINS so that students can prepare well. Already the session is not going to start before Feb 2023 for NEET Aspirants as the counselling will take time," she said.



The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced Wednesday that the debut edition of CUET-UG will be conducted from July 15 to August 10.



"Dear @DG_NTA and @EduMinOfIndia please hear the plea of the students, and their small demand, it's not a unjustified wants there are many reasons also NTA announced the CUET which directly clash with NEET exam," a Twitter user said.



The number of registrations for medical entrance exam NEET has crossed 18.72 lakh this year — 10.64 lakh women, 8.07 lakh men — recording a significant jump of over 2.5 lakh since 2021.



Among the candidates registered this year, 771 are foreigners, 910 Non-Resident Indians and 647 Overseas Citizen of India card holders.



The highest number of candidates have opted English as the medium of exam, followed by Hindi and Tamil.