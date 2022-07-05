Kodagu is under orange alert till the morning hours of Wednesday, July 6. Following this, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kodagu Sateesha BC has announced a holiday for Anganwadis, schools and colleges on July 6.

It may be recalled that Hebri Taluk was getting good rainfall too, hence, ADC Veena B N had declared a holiday for anganwadis, schools, PU and degree colleges in Hebri taluk on July 5.

To recollect, as per the predictions of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfalls were predicted for July 5 and July 6. As rains continued to lash Udupi on Monday, July 4, a few reports earlier read that heavy to very heavy rain (115.6 mm to 204.4 mm) was expected to occur at isolated places over all the districts of Coastal Karnataka.

The New Indian Express states in a report that, as per the predictions, rains will continue from July 6, July 7, July 8 to July 9. Meanwhile, many districts in Karnataka are experiencing road blocks and landslides plus, a few people have suffered severe injuries as well.

While the Kodagu Bhagamandala-Talacauvery road was blocked for many hours due to a boulder which rolled from a roadside hill, places like Madikeri, Second Monnangeri, Madenadu and Abbicolli falls witnessed landslides.