To meet the requirements of the young entrepreneurs, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Tuesday, July 5, launched a bachelor's programme in MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises).

The programme aims to become a helping hand in developing students' knowledge and skills to set up business ventures, as stated in a report by PTI. Talking about the programme, an official statement released by IGNOU read, "The School of Vocational Education and Training at IGNOU has taken an initiative to offer the programme from the July 2022 session. The BA Micro Small and Medium Enterprises programme is for 10+2 pass-outs."

The statement stated that it will be useful to those who want to build their "career as an entrepreneur" and for those who are willing to "upgrade their existing knowledge and skill in the field of micro, small or medium enterprise".

READ ALSO : IGNOU July 2022 session: Re-registration date extended till July 15

Stating that there will be an increase in job opportunities, the university lists the advantages of this programme — such as inculcating knowledge to recognize business opportunities, market study, innovation and implementation; planning and designing of a new project; exploring investment opportunities; development and maintenance of business, and marketing and social networking; taxation and obtaining licenses, as stated in a report by PTI.

Additionally, it is said that this programme will be able to provide unskilled workers with many opportunities as practising entrepreneurs to get training and upskill their experience. Further, it will enhance skills considering industry needs and instill practical knowledge with the help of experiences shared by industry experts and successful entrepreneurs, as stated in a report by PTI.

The university stated, "The main objectives of the programme are to enhance knowledge, skill and competencies to start one's business venture, to study the market demand before initiating a business enterprise and to successfully and profitably operate one's enterprise." Further, it stated this programme comprises 132 credits.