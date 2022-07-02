The re-registration date for the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has been extended until July 15, 2022. Candidates who wish to re-register can visit the official website of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

To re-register, students can also login through the Samarth Portal ignou.samarth.edu.in. They can register for admission to different undergraduate, postgraduate degree programmes, postgraduate certificate (PG certificate), postgraduate diploma (PGD), certificate and diploma programmes for the July 2022 session at onliner.ignou.ac.in.

They can also submit re-registration forms for the next year/semester and make online payment on the Re-registration portal for the July 2022 Session.

Candidates can follow the steps below to re-register:



1) Visit the official site of IGNOU Samarth on ignou.samarth.edu.in, ignou.ac.in or onlinerr.ignou.ac.in



2) Enter the login details and click on submit.



3) Fill in the application form with the required details and make payment of the application fees.

4) Once done, click on submit option.

5) Download the application form and keep a copy of the same for further reference.

Meanwhile, IGNOU is expected to release the admit cards for the Term End Examination (TEE) 2022 which is scheduled to be conducted from July 22 to September 5. The students can download the hall ticket on the official website ignou.ac.in.