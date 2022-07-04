The students who were forced to return from war-hit Ukraine are struggling to continue their studies back in India. There are 18 students from Dakshina Kannada (DK) who have returned from Ukraine.

Some of the students in DK said that few universities are demanding them to pay full fees. A student said that he has already paid Rs 2 lakh of the annual fee of Rs 4 lakh as the college has said that no certificate will be issued if fees are not paid.

"For us, the online classes are also not conducted properly. Some of the universities in Ukraine are demanding full fees despite knowing that classes are not held as before. They are also threatening that they would not provide certificates or any documents," said a student. Another final-year student Anaina Anna said that the BLDE College in Bijapur is teaching Ukraine and China students clinical temporarily and so far they have not heard anything from the government.

Most of the students have online classes but they are confused since there are no practical classes. A father of a student meanwhile urged the government to allow these students to continue their studies in India.

"My daughter is in the fourth year and I am clueless as to what to do though online classes are being held," he said.

Usually, the medical courses begin in the month of July but post-COVID pandemic, it has been postponed to September. This year as well, the classes will begin in September. Hence, the government, as well as the National Medical Council, should take a decision considering our studies. NMC has not taken any decision hence I have applied to universities in Romania and Germany to continue my studies," said another student from Mangaluru.

Meanwhile, the students say that the West Bengal government has allowed Ukraine-returned students to continue their studies at government medical colleges and they have also been allowed to attend practicals at district hospitals. "But without the approval of the NMC, it is not helpful," said a final-year student.

Meanwhile, DK DC Dr Rajendra KV said discussion is on at the government level and soon, a decision will be taken in this regard. "The state and central government will make a decision," he said.