The Government of Andhra Pradesh has been taking several steps to address malnutrition in students studying in school.

As a part of this effort, the state government released orders to supply eggs and peanut jaggery chikkies to all the students in schools, irrespective of them having midday meals at schools, under Jagananna Gorumudda scheme.

In relation to this, Director of Midday meal and school sanitation, BM Diwan Mydeen, directed all the DEOs (District Education Officers) in the state to instruct all the Headmasters to provide eggs and chikkies as a part of midday meal to all the students in the school from the new academic year.

Earlier the government had directed the District Education officers to provide eggs for five days and peanut jaggery chikkies for three days to the school children who take midday meals. Now the government has taken a decision to provide the same to all the students in the schools to enhance the nutrition intake by all the school children in the state.