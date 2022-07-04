Over 58,000 students will appear for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 from Monday, July 4.

OJEE Committee Chairman SK Chand said that the computer based test (CBT) will be conducted at 61 centres in the State and four centres outside — one each in Kolkata and Ranchi and two in Patna. It will conclude on July 8.

Chand said the exam will be conducted with adequate COVID safety measures. Wearing masks will be mandatory for the students, while social distancing will be maintained at the entry and exit points of the test centres. Besides, provision of hand sanitisation will be made.

The exam will be held in three shifts from 9 am to 11 am, 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm every day except on July 7, on which day, it will be held only in the first shift.

On day one, tests will be conducted for lateral entry into BTech/LE tech (diploma), while on July 5 the exam will be conducted for MCA/MSc (Computer Science) in the first two shifts and MTech (11 subjects), MArch, MPlan, MPharm and BCAT in the final shift.

Exams for MBA, LE Pharm, LE Tech (BSc) and BCAT (Film Editing), will be held on July 6. Similarly, candidates will appear for integrated MBA and LE Tech (diploma) test on July 7 and BPharm on July 8.

Officials said students have been advised to download admit cards by visiting OJEE websites. They had also been provided with Mock Test-OJEE 2022 for practice ahead of the exam.

The special OJEE, which had been merged with OJEE main in the previous two years owing to COVID-19 pandemic, is likely to be conducted in September this year.