As part of the Central government’s Har Ghar Tiranga initiative, Higher Education Minister of Karnataka Dr Ashwathnarayan CN said that the initiative would also apply to all higher education institutions in the state.

The programme, to be held during Independence Week from August 11 to August 17, has been proposed as a way for citizens to show their patriotism by hoisting and showcasing the Indian flag in their respective homes. With the higher education minister's announcement, higher education institutions have also been asked to hoist the National Flag during Independence Week as well as put them up on the vehicles of the respective colleges.

In this regard, the higher education department has also asked that efforts made by the higher education institutions, including government, aided and unaided colleges as well as diploma colleges, should be sent to the Kannada and Culture Department to upload onto the department's website.

This is a campaign to encourage the citizens of the country to hoist the Indian National Flag in their own homes. This is being launched by the Centre mainly to mark the 75th year of the Independence of India. It is the Cultural Ministry that is planning to organise Independence Week.



During this week, as a part of the Har Ghar Tiranga, 26 crore households across the country will be encouraged to hoist the flag.