The announcement date of Odisha Class X results is here! The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will release the Class X Board examination results on July 6 at 1 pm, Minister of School and Mass Education of Odisha, Samir Ranjan Dash said. All the students who attempted the examination will be able to check the results online via the official website bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in.

The exams, which were conducted from April 29 to May 7, 2022 from 8 am till 11 am, were organised in the offline mode by following all the COVID-19 guidelines given by the Government of India. To recollect what happened last year, the exams were cancelled because of the COVID pandemic and the students were marked based on the assignments and the previous year's performances.

After two years of gap, sources say that more than five lakh students appeared for the BSE Class X Board examinations and are eagerly waiting for their results. Additionally, few say that the parents and students were upset with the delay in releasing of the results.

Steps to check the results:

1) Browse the official link bseodisha.ac.in or orissaresults.nic.in

2) Select BSE 10th results on the homepage

3) Log in with the credentials as asked

4) A new pop-up will ask for your roll number

5) Enter the required details and click submit

6) Your results will appear on the screen