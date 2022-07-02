All eyes are on Hyderabad. The National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is being organised after 18 years in the City of Nizams, has been trending all over social media for a while. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Hyderabad for two days to attend the BJP's NEC on July 2, Saturday followed by a public meeting on July 3, Sunday at the Parade Ground. The last time NEC was conducted in the city was in 2004.

While preparations for the PM's visit are on in full swing, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party, headed by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, is busy welcoming the opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha. But how is the Modi visit going to be and how are the preparations going on? #WhatTheFAQ is here to list out all these details.

What are the PM's plans for two days?

The Prime Minister is expected to land at Old Begumpet Airport at 2.55 pm and head to the venue in a helicopter. Novotel HICC is the designated venue for the Party's meeting and the PM will be accommodated at Novotel for his two-day visit. On July 3, after addressing the delegates at the National Executive Meet from 10 am to 4 pm, the PM will head to the Parade Ground to lead the public meeting.

Who are invited to the meeting and when is it happening?

While the meeting is expected to start at 4 pm and end by 9 pm, more than 300 delegates are expected to attend the meeting along with BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, chief ministers of 19 states and other BJP senior leaders.

Why is this meeting being organised now?

The main agenda is to strengthen the party ahead of Assembly polls in some states later this year, 2023 and also for the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls. As the BJP is very adamant about bringing down the TRS government, PM Modi will be seen focusing on briefing the executives about the road map of the BJP in Telangana ahead of the Telangana Assembly polls in 2023.

How are the security preparations going?

Three-level security arrangements are being made in the city while Section 144 CrPC was imposed from July 1. Cyberabad Commissioner of Police M Stephen Raveendra overseeing the arrangements said there is the deployment of snipers, anti-sabotage checks, roof-top watch, mufti parties, route map, trial runs and multi-layer security arrangements were being made.

While the NSG (National Security Guard) has already conducted multiple checks at the Novotel, additionally, Quick Response Teams will be active apart from additional reinforcements. Furthermore, keeping the traffic diversion plans in mind, the IT offices were asked to stagger their timings. Especially offices near Kavuri Hills to Kothaguda junction, HITEC City MMTS Station to IKEA, were instructed to tweak their timings as there will be traffic around the main venue.

Who are the other BJP politicians visiting Hyderabad?

While on July 1, BJP National President JP Nadda held a roadshow after his arrival ahead of the meet, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath is expected to visit Bhagyalaxmi Mandir, Charminar.

When was the last time Modi visited Hyderabad?

This is the PM's third visit to Hyderabad in five months. Recently, the PM visited the Indian School of Business (ISB) to participate in the annual day celebrations on May 26, 2022. To recollect his first visit, on February 5, 2022, it was to unveil the second tallest sitting statue in the world, that is, a 216-feet tall Statue of Equality commemorating the 11th-century Saint Ramanujacharya and to attend the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) at Patancheru.

What is the usual protocol when a PM visits a state?

As per the protocol, the Chief Minister of the respective state along with the Governor should welcome and see the PM during the official visit. But it can be observed that during PM's last two visits, Telangana CM KCR breached the protocol by snubbing Modi. Sources also say that this time, the same will repeat.

About the security protocol, as per the Special Protection Group (SPG) which lays down security guidelines for PM, a contingency plan has to be prepared by the state police in case of emergency, to avoid instances like the Punjab incident where PM was stranded on the road for 20 minutes. Furthermore, 72 hours ahead of the event, a compulsory Advance Security Liaison (ASL) will be planned with everyone involved in protecting the event which includes central agencies and state police forces.

What is the political war that is going on in Hyderabad?

The roads are saffronised and coloured pink with posters of the TRS and BJP. But, as it is known, both parties stand in strong opposition against each other, the BJP leaders will be welcomed with the views of posters highlighting Telangana's schemes. It has also been reported that most of the posters on metro pillars were intentionally taken by the state government to promote their schemes.

Additionally, sources say that the owners of billboards and hoardings were not willing to take BJP posters as they were warned not to. It is said that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) issued a fine of a few lakhs on BJP for putting up posters and flexes on roads without permission.