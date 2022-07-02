After two years of a hiatus which was induced by the pandemic, the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode or IIMK) opened its gates to a new batch of students in a physical event which was conducted on campus. The candidates were from its flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) PGP-Liberal Studies and Management (PGP-LSM), PGP-Finance (PGP-F) and Doctoral Programme in Management (PhD).



Abraham Stephanos, Chairman and Managing Director, TATA STEEL Downstream Products Limited (TSDPL) was the chief guest for the inauguration. Prashant Nair, IAS, Managing Director, Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation was in attendance as the guest of honour along with Director IIM Kozhikode Prof Debashis Chatterjee and IIMK Deans Prof Shubashis Dey and Prof G Sridhar.



The new inductees comprising a total of 578 students have been admitted into the 26th batch of PGP (475 students), the third batch of PGP-LSM (39 students), the third batch of PGP-F (39 students) and the 16th batch of DPM (PhD) (25 students) programmes of the institute.



For 2022, the above incoming batches comprise overall 46% female students, up from 40% in 2021. Among the programmes, PGP-LSM has the maximum gender diversity with 69% of the batch comprising female students followed by 48% of female candidates in the prestigious PhD programme and 46% of female students in the flagship PGP programme.



IIMK this year has six international students (four NRIs, one New Zealand, one Nepal) who were also inducted additionally into IIMK's flagship PGP programme.



Abraham Stephanos, talking to the students said, "Success is all about collaboration and not outcompeting." He invoked students to build credibility, extend their sphere of influence, continue their learning process and align themselves to IIMK's rich value system.