The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) and Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Saturday, July 2 to provide teaching and knowledge-support services to students and staff of both universities.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Union Minister of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at a special function that was held at IITH campus in Hyderabad.

The EFLU will now help with disseminating and advancing knowledge by providing teaching and language services in English and foreign languages in traditional or virtual classrooms in the form of academic and skill-upgrade courses to the undergraduate, postgraduate, research students, staff and faculty of the IITH.

Similarly, the MoU will enable IITH to provide knowledge-support services such as teaching and capacity-building in the domain of technology and allied areas to EFLU.

EFLU Vice-Chancellor Prof E Suresh Kumar while speaking on the occasion said that integration of humanities with STEM subjects is the need of the hour and added that the collaboration with IITH will go a long way in contributing in that direction.

Additionally, IITH Director Prof BS Murthy said that EFLU’s training of students in Mandarin will help collaborate with Taiwan and develop a better chip manufacturing ecosystem in the country as per the vision of the Government of India. The Union Education Minister also appreciated the collaboration of the EFLU and IITH.