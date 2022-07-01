The Punjab Vidhan Sadha on Thursday, June 30, passed a resolution against an attempt to change the status of Panjab University into a central university, while also urging the Centre not to consider any change in the nature and character of the institution. However, two BJP MLAs Ashwani Sharma and Jangi Lal Mahajan, opposed the resolution, questioning whether there was actually a proposal to change the status of the institution into a central university.

The resolution was moved by Punjab Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, who said Punjab had a right over the Panjab University and the state government would not allow the Centre to change its nature and character. “Panjab University is our heritage and it is a matter of identity for us,” the minister said, as stated in a report by the PTI.

The resolution also added, “This House is concerned about the attempts being made by some vested interests to push the matter for change of status of Panjab University into a central university on one pretext or another.”

Additionally, the resolution said that no change should be considered in the nature and character of the university. “This House strongly and unanimously feels that any decision to change the character of Panjab University won’t be acceptable to the people of Punjab and, therefore, strongly recommends that no change in the nature and character of this university should be considered by the government of India,” it added.

It said that if any proposal of this nature is being considered, then it should be dropped with immediate effect. “This House strongly recommends to the state government to take up the matter with the central government so as not to alter the nature and character of the Panjab University,” it said.

BJP MLA Jangi Lal Mahajan questioned the need for the resolution, “When there is no proposal, then what is the need for this resolution?” Congress MLA Pargat Singh, however, supported the resolution, stating that the emotions of the people of Punjab were connected with PU.