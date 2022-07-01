Putting up posters on the walls inside the Delhi University (DU) campus may now prove costly as the university has decided to take strict action against those defacing them, including charging compensation or asking the perpetrators to paint the walls themselves, officials said.

Officials added that despite having "democracy walls" that are dedicated spaces provided by the administration to paste campaign material in the university, posters especially "vote for" ones dot the campus, as stated in a report by PTI. The situation worsens during the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections when parties try to cover the entire wall with posters, they said.

The university issued a notification on Thursday, June 30, wherein DU Proctor Rajni Abbi highlighted that "certain elements" are "defacing" the walls of the campus. She warned that strict action will be taken against those whose posters and names are found pasted or painted on the walls. The official pointed out that defacing of walls is being done at a time when developments are taking place for the beautification of the university. "This is the centenary year of the University of Delhi and we are celebrating it. You must have all seen the recent development taking place in the University like the construction of roads, pavements and whitewashing of boundary walls. We want our University to look beautiful. But there are certain elements which are defacing the walls of this University," the notification read.

Abbi also noted that the defacement of walls is against the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007 and Section 397 of the MCD Act. "Strict action will be taken against all whose posters and names are found pasted or painted on the walls. They may even have to pay compensation or get the walls painted again," the notification added.

When asked how the university will ensure that the actual perpetrators are punished, Abbi said that a proper investigation will be carried out before holding them accountable. "I know there is a possibility that somebody else might put up the posters of someone else to sabotage their image but we will take action only after proper investigations," said Abbi, while adding that everyone needs to take responsibility for maintaining the university. "We will hold the proper probe. They will see their nomination and will track them down,” Abbi added when asked about candidates changing the spellings of their names on posters to escape punishment.