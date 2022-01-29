January 29 is a day of many a great thing. Starting off chronologically, Romeo and Juliet's undying love for each other saw the light of day for the first time on January 29, 1595. Even though the play was published two years later, the William Shakespeare play is thought to have been first performed on this day.

The first automobile's patent was filed today by Karl Benz. What was it called? Benz Patent-Motorwagen — a "vehicle powered by a gas engine". The patent number was 37435 and Benz filed for the patent in Karlsruhe, Germany back in 1886. The motor vehicle turns 136 today.

Well, doctors might say it's not good for your health but we haven't been able to give up Coca-Cola. And it's been 130 years since the company was set up. The Coca-Cola Company was incorporated in Atlanta, Georgia on this very day in 1892. It's been a stupendous journey since.

After Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 disappeared on March 8, 2014, The Malaysian government declared it an accident on January 29, 2015. Its passengers and crew were presumed dead. But the search went on for a few more years but was finally suspended after only parts of debris from the aircraft were retrieved. The crew of the Boeing 777-200ER aircraft had communicated with the air traffic control for the last time around 38 minutes after takeoff from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport. At this point, the flight was over the South China Sea.