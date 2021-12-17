If we have to credit someone for being able to travel longer distances in a short time then it is the Wright brothers. December 17 is celebrated as Wright Brothers Day in the United States of America. It was on this day in 1903 that the Wright brothers accomplished their first successful flight in a heavier-than-air, mechanically propelled craft at Kitty Hawk in North Carolina. Wilbur and Orville Wright made four brief flights at Kitty Hawk with that first plane.

Who can ever forget young freedom fighters, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru? These three youngsters continue to inspire a lot of youngsters in India even today for several reasons. December 17, 1928, marked one of the important events in India's freedom struggle against the British. The trio went on to assassinate British police officer James Saunders in Lahore in Punjab. This was done to avenge the death of Lala Lajpat Rai who is popularly known as Punjab Kesari who died at hands of the police. Later, these three were executed in 1931.

Do you love iconic TV series The Simpsons? After appearing as a cartoon short, The Simpsons debuted as a Christmas special on December 17, 1989. Since its debut, around 714 episodes have been broadcast on television networks around the world. In fact, The Simpsons went on to be the longest American animated series both in terms of episodes and seasons. After a decade or so, The Simpsons Movie, a feature-length film was released in theaters on July 27, 2007.