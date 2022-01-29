The Bihar government has directed the teachers of government schools to keep an eye on the consumption of liquor, manufacturing units, smuggling and provide information to the officials on the toll-free numbers.

Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary of Education Department of the Bihar government, has written a letter on Friday, January 28, to deputy directors of all zones, district education officers and district education officers of primary, middle and higher secondary schools of Bihar to implement the same in their respective jurisdictions.

As per the directive, the principals, teachers, contract teachers and teachers of Madrasas are to collect information about consumption of liquor, manufacturing units, smuggling, transportation and other operations of mafias.

"We have issued two cellphone numbers — 9473400378 and 947300606 — and toll-free numbers — 18003456268/15545 — for them. We will keep the identity of teachers completely secret," said Sanjay Kumar. "We have also directed the teachers to not allow any person to use the school premises for consuming liquor," he said.

In the last 15 days, three major liquor-related incidents have taken place in Nalanda, Saran and Buxar districts.