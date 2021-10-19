What government officials living in the area neglected for years has now become the mission of an 11-year-old girl. The student, along with her 9-year-old brother, has filed a petition with the District Collectorate seeking the removal of a government liquor shop near her government-aided school in the town of Ariyalur in Tamil Nadu.

Said liquor shop is reportedly within 100-metres of E Ilanthendral's school in Eruthukaranpatti village. Ilamthendral, along with her brother Tamilarasan, who studies in the same school, filed a petition with Ariyalur District Revenue Officer R Jainulabdeen, demanding the removal of this liquor shop. Elavarasan, the siblings' father, said, "Many government officials live around this shop. But there was no action. Therefore, the plight of the students and the public should be considered by the authorities and action should be taken."

Speaking to TNIE, Ilamthendral pointed out that the roads near the school have been desecrated with broken alcohol bottles, creating a safety hazard. She said, "School students have to cross this stretch, walking across tipplers. Sometimes, tipplers break liquor bottles on the road. Thus, students suffer. So this shop, which is a problem for us school students, should be closed before school reopens."

Her father also highlighted how the situation can be scary for children, "Huge number of people come here with their friends and stand at the entrance of the shop. Tipplers stand on the roads and engage in arguments and disputes. It's so scary for students."

There also happens to be a private hospital near the liquor shop, thus causing trouble not just for students but also for patients. Social activists have already petitioned the District Collectorate to remove the liquor shop near the school and residential area. However, there has been no action taken so far.