TCS iON, a strategic unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), announced the winners of the fourth edition of the TCS iON IntelliGem Contest. TCS iON IntelliGem is a contest that helps students gain 21st Century skills across universal values, global citizenship, communication skills, creativity and innovation, and financial literacy. It supports the holistic development of children, aligned to NEP 2020.

The fourth edition of TCS iON IntelliGem saw students of Classes V to IX participating in three stages – qualifiers, pre-finals and a national-level grand finale. To ensure student safety, the contest was conducted virtually and witnessed participation from schools across 143 cities from 25 states of India.

Venguswamy Ramaswamy, Global Head, TCS iON, said, “Our efforts to put the spotlight on children, who display extraordinary 21st Century skills, continues. We are delighted to see the focus and encouragement given to children by a large number of schools participating in this contest. We believe the parents and teachers of these participants are playing a pivotal role in shaping the children for the future. It is heartening to see so many young minds bring their unconventional ideas to solve real-world problems. We stand committed to bringing even more innovations and excitement to TCS iON IntelliGem 2023.”

Of the 50 students who made it to the grand finale, 11 emerged winners. The winners and finalists were awarded cash prizes, new-age gifts, trophies and certificates, books and digital subscriptions to learning products. Ryan International Group of Schools, PSBB Group of Schools, Presidency Group of Institutions, Sri Kumaran Children’s Home and Samsidh Group of Schools were given the National Group School Excellence Award, recognising the superior all-around performance of their students.

Sanjay Ghodawat International School, Kolhapur; Vikas - The Concept School, Hyderabad; Pushpalata Vidya Mandi, Tirunelveli; Delhi Public School, Sector 45, Gurgaon; Kennedy High - The Global School, Hyderabad; DAV Public School, Chennai and Abhyas - The Global School, West Godavari, won the School Excellence Award in the individual school category.

Registrations for the fifth edition (2022-23) of the contest are open from today. Schools across the country can register for the contest on intelligem.tcsion.com.