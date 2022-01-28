Abhipsa Pati, a Class XI student of DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar, bagged the second position in the preliminary round and entered the next elite round in the first Fit India Quiz, India's biggest sports and fitness quiz organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India.

Sports Authority of India conducted the prestigious quiz under the flagship programme Khelo India with the aim of creating awareness among students about India's rich sporting history, indigenous sports and our national and regional sporting heroes, wherein, as many as 13,502 school students participated. The Principal of DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur, Dr KC Satapathy, and senior teachers felicitated Abhipsa Pati for the remarkable feat at the school premises on Friday, January 28, and wished her good luck for the next round.