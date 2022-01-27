XIM University (New Campus), Odisha, will be hosting its annual media conclave, Communiqué XIM University on January 29, 2022. The event is organised by IlluminatiX, Media and PR Cell of XIM University and has generated quite a buzz among the students. The theme for this year’s Communiqué is Needs vs Wants: A Media Dilemma.

The power of information ought to be intimidating. Given the scale and reach of the media today, it shoulders enormous responsibility walking down a slippery slope. Today, the press walks a tightrope balancing the sides of what the audience needs, social responsibility and media ethics versus what the audience wants and what sells. The theme highlights the difference between the information people need to consume and the information they wish to consume through different media sources. The event will witness the participation of various stakeholders of the Xavier fraternity, including, faculty, management and students from the diverse schools operating under XIM University and stalwarts from the media industry.

XIM University (New Campus), Odisha, promotes stimulating discussions over pertinent topics and tries to fulfill the educational potential of conclaves by allowing candidates to engage with their peers and industry experts actively. Communiqué: The Annual Media Conclave is amongst the vast array of conclaves hosted by the university. It acts as a communication channel between the students and the pioneers of the professional world.