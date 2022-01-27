Om Prakash Gandhi of Haryana's Yamunanagar was honoured with a Padma Shri on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day for his contribution to girls' education. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Wednesday, January 26, spoke to him over the phone and congratulated him for the award. Speaker of the Assembly Gian Chand Gupta also extended his best wishes.

"It is a matter of pride for Haryana. Om Prakash Gandhi devoted his entire life to social service and the service of girls and their education," Gupta said. Gandhi expressed gratitude to the government for recognising his work and said that this was possible with the help of numerous people.

READ ALSO : Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: Will send names of doctors, healthcare workers for Padma awards

"This has been made possible with the help of thousands of people. I will continue to work for the education of girls. I have not done colossal work, but the government has recognised it, I thank them for it," he said.

Om Prakash Gandhi established Gurjar Kanya Vidya Mandir at Devdhar in Yamunanagar. In this school, girls from several states gather here to get an education.