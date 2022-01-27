The Uttar Pradesh government, in an order issued on January 27, decided to keep schools shut till February 15 owing to an increase in the Coronavirus infections. The order was issued by the Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) Avanish Awasthi, wherein he allowed online classes to continue.

The government had earlier ordered a shutdown of all schools and colleges in the state from January 16 to January 23. It was only a few days ago that the government extended the closure of schools to January 30. It has now been extended to February 15.

The state government reported nearly 10,937 COVID cases and 23 deaths on January 26, taking the total number of active cases to 80,342. As of now, about 1.5 per cent of the total infected persons are admitted to hospitals in the state. The government has ordered schools to organise vaccination camps on the premises for the age group of 15 to 18 years.

The state claims to have vaccinated nearly 97 per cent of its adult population with at least one dose, while 63.92 per cent of the adult population has been vaccinated with both doses of COVID vaccine. A total of 7,11,000 lakh ‘precautionary doses’ have been administered in the state.