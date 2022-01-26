Students have been protesting against the results of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exams, and the Indian Railways' move to conduct two exams since Monday, January 24. However, it took a turn for the worse yesterday, which was January 25, with thousands of students blocking trains in railway stations. Things turned ugly when they began pelting stones at the police vehicles outside the railway station, and damaged the railway track in Nawada. Reports also said that the agitating students set a railway maintenance engine on fire.

Sources say that FIRs have been registered against some coaching institutes that have been making statements since the agitation began. "We are keeping an eye on the coaching institutes across the state which could be involved in provoking the students. We have booked some of the coaching institutes as well in the last two days," Chandrashekhar Singh, District Magistrate of Patna, said.

"We are collecting video evidence to identify the students who were involved in the arson at different stations of Patna and other parts of Bihar. Following that, we will register FIRs against them. The possibility of anti-social elements mixing with the students to create trouble cannot be ruled out," he said.

Reports of violence also came from Muzaffarpur, Fatuha (in Patna district), Arraah, Buxar and Nalanda. The students have issued an ultimatum to cancel the results in the next two days otherwise they would start massive agitation from January 28. "There was only one examination in the earlier notification in 2019, but now the RRB has issued a fresh notification, making a provision of two examinations. There are also discrepancies in the results," said Satyendra Choubey, a protesting student in Nalanda.