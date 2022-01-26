Haryana's Education Minister Kanwar Pal took to Twitter to announce the reopening of all government and private schools for Classes X, XI and XII from February 1.

However, those students, between the age of 15 to 18, who have not taken their vaccines, will not be allowed to enter schools, the minister added.

Online classes will go on as usual up until then, with schools remaining closed on this Republic Day as well. Schools were first shut on January 3 after a spike in COVID-19 cases. On January 12, the Minister had said that schools will be closed until January 26. However, with COVID-19 cases showing no signs of slowing down in the third wave of the pandemic, the closure has been extended to the end of January by a week.