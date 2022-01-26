A webinar for teachers under CBSE Reading Mission 2021-2023 campaign was announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday, January 26. The webinar is a live session that will take place tomorrow, January 27, at 3 pm via CBSE Academics & Trainings, the central board's official YouTube channel. The title of the webinar is Storytelling as a Pedagogy.

It was back in September 2021 that the central board launched the CBSE Reading Mission and the aim behind it was to promote reading and literacy in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. As mentioned in a report by The Indian Express, this two-year initiative implores students to read more books.

Furthermore, CBSE has planned to conduct webinars for teachers on the culture of reading in schools and the January 27 webinar is part of the same initiative.

The board had also announced that it will be providing quality reading material in Hindi and English to over 25,000 affiliated schools, especially for Classes I to VIII, as a part of the initiative.

“Schools and teachers will have access to quality English and Hindi children’s storybooks and complementary resources for Classes I to VIII under this initiative. In addition, CBSE would also be elaborating CBSE reading challenge (English and Hindi),” the board had explained at the time of launching the programme, as per a report in The Indian Express.