For ten minutes, on Tuesdays and Fridays at 9 am and 7 pm respectively, students of Tripura will surely be glued to the new educational news bulletin that has been launched by the Government of Tripura. It is after eight months of launching an educational channel that it was decided that educational news streaming will be started on the channel and this would go on to benefit students, teachers, parents and educationists alike.

The new streaming initiative was inaugurated today, January 25, and it was informed that the initiative will help spread awareness about the latest news on education and that the government is according the highest importance to education, as per a report in The Indian Express.

It was on May 17, 2021, that Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb launched Vande Tripura. This is an educational channel that offers lessons on school syllabus and helps make up for the COVID-induced education loss that children suffered due to the closure of educational institutions. This runs 14 hours a day, from 8 am to 10 pm every day, and experienced teachers from various schools conduct classes on the channel, as reported by The Indian Express.

The channel runs both live and recorded classes of curriculum for Classes I to VIII on various co-curricular activities like art, dance and more. Talk shows and discussions on education are also held.