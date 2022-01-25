The results of the preliminary round of the Fit India Quiz, India's first-ever sports and fitness quiz, are out! And guess which state has bagged the top spot. It's Uttar Pradesh!

Divyanshu Chamoli of Delhi Public School, Greater Noida, finished first while Shashwat Mishra of Sunbeam School, Lahartara, Varanasi, finished second. Among the girls, the duo was followed by Arkamita of Baldwin Girls High School, Bengaluru. She is also the topper of the state, as per a report in ANI.

It is the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, who is organising this nation-wide competition.

As many as 13,502 schools from over 659 districts across India participated in the preliminary round of the Fit India Quiz, out of which, students of 361 schools across 36 States and Union Territories were shortlisted for the state rounds. The prize money for the quiz is 3.25 crores and it will be given to winning schools and students during various phases of the quiz.

The preliminary round was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which also conducts entrance examinations for IIT and JEE. Those who have emerged as the top scorers of the preliminary round will now move to the state round to compete with respective state champions.

Then, the 36 school teams, who will be the winners from each state and/or Union Territory, will move to the national round, slated to take place later this year. The two winners, as well as the school, will win cash prizes at each level and will also be honoured with the title of India's 1st Fit India State/National level Quiz Champion.

To create awareness among students about our country's sporting history, to inform them about India's ancient indigenous sports, and our national and regional sporting heroes — this is the main aim of the quiz.