All those Bihar students who cleared the sent up exam but because of not submitting the application form, will not be able to appear for the main exam, can breathe a sigh of relief now. Special exams for matric and inter students will be conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) in April-May 2022. The official notice is up on the official website of the state board, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

“The BSEB special examination 2022 will be conducted for those students who cleared the Sent up exam, but were unable to appear for the main exam due to carelessness on the part of the authorities, because of which their application was left incomplete,” the official notice reads, as per a report in The Indian Express.

According to a report in News by Careers360, many students had complained that due to the error of the school principals, they weren't able to fill out the form or were not able to appear in the BSEB main examination. This step taken by BSEB will help students secure their academic sessions. And the result of the Bihar board special examinations will be released in May-June 2022. These dates might change owing to the COVID-19 situation.

Meanwhile, from February 1 to February 14, 2022, BSEB inter (Class XII) exams will be conducted and from February 17 to 24, 2022, matric (Class X) exams will be conducted.