After a junior doctor accused an associate professor at the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS), Hassan district, Karnataka, of sexually harassing her, the latter was suspended on Tuesday, January 25.

The incident happened on January 12, when the junior doctor, who is under training after completion of her MBBS course, was on duty. In her written complaint to the dean, she alleged that while going in the lift, the accused senior doctor suddenly kissed her. The complaint was referred to the director of HIMS and after an inquiry, the Medical Education Department gave the order for suspension following which, the doctor working in the Medicine department, has been suspended, as per a report in IANS.

READ ALSO : Prime Minister Modi takes his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS

Naveen Raj Singh, Secretary of the Medical Education Department and HIMS Administrative Council Vice-President has ordered a probe which will be monitored by Additional Deputy Commissioner Kavitha Jayaram. Additionally, he has asked for three weeks time to submit the report.