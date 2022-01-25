General Secretary of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Nara Lokesh, urged the ruling YSR Congress Party government to postpone MBBS first and second-year examinations in light of rising Coronavirus cases. He also called it unfortunate that many other states had already postponed exams due to the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic yet, Andhra Pradesh was still going ahead with it.

The adamant attitude of the Government of Andra Pradesh poses a danger to the lives of students and their families, the politician shared in a statement issued on Tuesday, January 25, as per a report in TNIE. He also went on to state that about 600 of the 3,000 medical students are ill due to the virus and because of the adamant attitude of the present regime, they will need to sit for the exam. He implored the government to change its decision to prevent health problems among the most vulnerable.

TDP's General Secretary also shared that while the MBBS first-year exams are slated to commence from January 28, the second-year exams are scheduled to start from February 1. Without playing with the lives of these children, the exams should be postponed forthwith, he asserted. Officials of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences should understand the anguish of parents and defer the examinations, he said.