The Government of Karnataka's decision to set up Sanskrit University in the state was condemned by student organisation Campus Front of India on Monday, January 24, who stated that it is the state's attempt to subvert Kannada, the state language.

"Rs 359 crore has been allotted to establish Sanskrit University, but they are not bothered to develop Kannada universities which is the mother tongue of Kannadigas. The state government must clarify why the government is giving importance to languages other than Kannada in Karnataka which has a population of about six crores. The state government is trying to please the Central Government by setting up a Sanskrit University while turning a blind eye towards our mother tongue," shared Anees Kumbra, Karnataka State General Secretary, Campus Front of India, as per a report in IANS.

Bringing up Hampi Kannada University's development, Kumbra asked why the state government has not paid attention to it? Rs 25 crore, that's how much the university was granted annually and currently, the amount has been reduced to Rs 50 lakhs and yet, only Rs 25 lakh has been granted and the rest is yet to be granted. Obviously, the state government has neglected Kannada University entirely, Kumbra explained.

Campus Front of India Karnataka's statement asserted that it is the Kannada universities that must be prioritised by the government instead of Sanskrit University. The idea of establishing the latter should be given up entirely, it urged.

Many activists and Kannada organisations have criticised the BJP government's decision to establish Karnataka Samskrit University in the state's Ramnagar district with a fund of Rs 320 crore.