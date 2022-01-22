After nearly 36 cases were reported on campus, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been urging hostellers and those staying at other campus residences to return home and at the same time, are doing all that they can on campus to combat any unforeseen rise in COVID-19 cases. They have assured that all classes and examinations will be conducted online.



An official source from the university shared that one wing of their guest house, that has over 45 rooms, has been dedicated as a quarantine centre where accommodation and food are free of cost. Among other things, the Vice-Chancellor of UoH has ensured that the Old SIP guest house is kept ready as an additional isolation facility in case COVID positive numbers go up. For all those who have come in contact with those who have tested positive, they have been given the option to self-isolate in their hostel rooms.



Self-testing kits are available at the medical centre and upon payment, students can make use of them. If a COVID case turns serious and the student needs hospitalisation, it will be covered under the university insurance.



"We are urging students to go back home because, as per COVID norms, we are operating with 50 per cent staff, attendants, cleaners and cooks. It's isn't about not having enough rooms, because hostels can always be turned unto isolation wards, but it is about the pressure it could put on the existing limited staff," said the official source.

Meanwhile, members of Students' Federation of India (SFI) UoH unit met the Dean, Students' Welfare and Chief Warden and received an assurance that there will be no forceful vacating of the students and released a statement to reassure students of the same. They also requested the Dean and Chief Warden, "to take steps towards maintaining sanitation, ensuring precautionary measures and updating health services inside the campus," highlighted the statement.