Amidst the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government, on January 21, said that the semester exams in all colleges will be conducted online from February 1 to February 20. The government will take a decision regarding the reopening of colleges after February 20, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi said.



"Semester exams in colleges of Tamil Nadu will be held online from February 1 to February 20. The exams for the final semester (after June) will be held physically. The government will take a decision regarding opening colleges after February 20," said Ponmudi. Earlier, on January 16, the state government had announced that schools would remain closed till January 31. The government had also postponed the exams that were scheduled from January 19.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian had also said that the state has vaccinated all school students aged between 15-18 years with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, the state, on January 21, reported 29,870 new COVID-19 cases, 21,684 recoveries and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the active case tally stood at 1,87,358. On the same day, Chief Minister MK Stalin took to Twitter and announced that there will be a complete lockdown on Sunday (January 23).