All schools in Puducherry conducting in-person classes for students from Classes I to IX will remain shut from January 10 as the COVID-19 case continue to see an alarming rise.

Education Minister A Namassivayam said in a statement that online classes would resume for students of classes I to IX as lockdown has been declared for these classes from tomorrow until further orders.

An official from the Department of Health had earlier told PTI that it had recommended the closure of schools soon after there was an alarming trend in the occurrence of fresh cases.

The government had reopened schools for Classes I to IX on December 4 after COVID cases had shown a significant decline. New Coronavirus infections went up to 444 cases by Sunday morning. The government had earlier cancelled the in-person conduct of the 25th National Youth Festival and has announced that it would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing on January 12.

