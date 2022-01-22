Students, serving employees and their dependents and members of staff who are working under the essential services category — all of them will have the chance to get vaccinated on priority, as the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is organising a vaccination camp, stated a circular dated January 22. The dates of the vaccination camp are January 24, 25 and 27 and it will begin from 11 am onwards at the Convention Centre on campus.



The circular stated that the first and second doses of Covaxin/Covishield will be administered to those who are 18 years and above and the first dose of Covaxin for those in the age group of 15 to 18 will be available at the camp, organised by the New Delhi District Administration.



In order to avoid crowding, the circular asked all those interested in availing the facility of vaccination should get in touch with the JNU Security Department, specifically Sh Vakil Ahmad, Security Inspector at 8130573744 and 9312437374.



On January 21, Delhi reported 10,756 new COVID cases and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate stands at 18.04 per cent. There are as many as 61,954 active cases and the total number of infections is 17,71,028.