Nearly 10 days after Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Bagadi Gautham ordered the closure of schools following a spike in Coronavirus cases, a fresh order has been issued directing reopening of schools from Monday on the condition of strict adherence to COVID-19 norms.

The order comes against the backdrop of Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh's instruction on the reopening of schools across all districts except those in Bengaluru. Following the fresh order, all government, aided, unaided, private and residential schools can now reopen and resume physical classes. The DC has instructed education officials to monitor the situation in schools on a timely basis.

Meanwhile, the order to reopen schools has come as a shocker to several parents as they question the need to reopen schools for primary and higher primary students when there is a huge spike in Coronavirus cases.

"The district administration itself is admitting that COVID cases might peak in the first week of February. If that is the situation, what is the need to reopen the schools and put the kids at the risk? I have decided not to send my daughter to school until the situation turns normal," said Navya, mother of a Class IV student.