A total of 194 schools have applied for affiliation to the Sainik School Society, the Ministry of Defence said on January 21. The Union Cabinet had, in October last year, approved a proposal of setting up 100 affiliated Sainik Schools under the Sainik School Society in partnership with states, NGOs or private entities.



"These affiliated schools will function as an exclusive vertical which will be distinct and different from the existing Sainik Schools of the MoD (Ministry of Defence)," an official statement said. The aim of this initiative is to provide the Sainik School pattern of education to a larger cross-section of aspiring students all over the country, it said.

"Sainik School Society has forwarded application forms to all such applicant schools which have registered themselves up until January 15," a statement from MoD said. So far, 194 schools have registered themselves for this initiative, the statement mentioned.



Once schools submit their application forms, their evaluation will be carried out by a School Evaluation Committee at the district level and the report will be submitted to the Sainik School Society by the last week of January, the MoD noted.



Schools approved by the Sainik School Society will start following Sainik Schools' curriculum and activities from the next academic year (April 2022) onwards, the statement said. This curriculum would be for students of Class VI and above, it added. "Other aspects of school management including training of teachers, implementation of sports and other extra-curricular activities will be intimated separately to the approved schools," it also stated.