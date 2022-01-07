As a tribute to India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), late General Bipin Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash last month, the Government of Uttar Pradesh has decided to rename a Sainik School in Mainpuri district after him.

"As a tribute to General Bipin Rawat, who sacrificed his life in the service of the nation, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided that Sainik School, Mainpuri, will be, henceforth, known as General Bipin Rawat Sainik School," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

This Sainik School based in Mainpuri is one among 33 such schools in India, out of which, three are in UP. It became functional on April 1, 2019. The other two schools are present in Jhansi and Amethi. While other Sainik Schools are operated by the Sainik Schools Society, Ministry of Defence, the one which is in Lucknow is run by the UP Sainik Schools Society.

General Rawat was among those 13 passengers who lost their lives when their helicopter crashed in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu on December 8, 2021.