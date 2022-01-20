The controversy surrounding the denial of permission to six girl students to classrooms for wearing hijab in Government Girls Pre University College in Udupi, Karnataka has taken a political turn with the state Education Minister BC Nagesh dubbing it a "political" move and questioning whether learning institutions have turned into religious centres.

Meanwhile, the girl students have decided to continue their protest until they are allowed to attend classes wearing hijab. Eight students of the college have been protesting for months on the college campus for being denied entry into the classrooms for wearing hijab along with the uniform.

The students are turning down the demands of shunning hijab and are firm on their stand that until the government gives them permission to wear hijab and attend classes, they will sit outside the classrooms and continue to protest. They maintain that it is their religious freedom and constitutional right to wear hijab.

The Education Minister of Karnataka stated that the decision had been taken by the School Development and Management Committee in 1985 with regards to uniforms on campus. "So far, all children are following the rule. Whichever institution it is, if they make a rule, the students who want to study must oblige. The uniform rule has been followed all this while and it remains a question as to why the sudden demand for change has been made," he said.

Nagesh wondered where religious freedom has disappeared and said that the controversy is political in nature. "What if others start wearing dresses according to their wishes? What if students start coming to educational institutions in half-dresses? Do we have to allow them?" Nagesh questioned.

"If good things are implemented with a good thought we will support, if they are doing the opposite how can it be supported? They weren't aware of their religious freedom as well as constitutional rights all these days? All of this has been started just one year before the elections. We will make a decision at the level of government regarding the issue," he said.

"Do you want schools to be religious centres? There are more than 100 Muslim children studying without any problem. Only a few of them have problems with wearing uniforms. School is not a place to preach religion," he maintained.

Masood Manna, State Committee Member of Campus Front of India, said that they are waiting for the government order. "It is a violation of the Right to Education and the right to practice religion. The students are not just fighting for themselves, but they are also fighting for coming generations to wear hijab while attending classes," he said.

"If there is no solution given we will stage a protest. The students are facing mental torture. They are asked to go out by themselves or else they will be pushed out of classes if they attend classes wearing hijabs," he said.

"Assistant Commissioner, minority department officials and the principal of the college have held a meeting on Wednesday, January 19, in this regard. They have asked the students to come without hijabs. The protest will be staged under the banner of All Students Union in Udupi," he explained.