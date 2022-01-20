There was much ado that the pandemic has pushed many parents to transfer their children from private schools to government schools to avoid paying exorbitant fees. Although admission rates at government schools increased in the last two years, the transition has not stopped the shutting down of government schools. In Udupi district of Karnataka, four government schools have faced closure this year due to the lack of students, according to sources. These are Government Lower Primary Schools (GLPS) in Argodu-Hallihole in Byndoor taluk, GLPS, Aradi-Billadi in Brahmavar taluk, GLPS, Panjalakere in Karkala taluk and GLPS, Summa-Mudar in Karkala taluk.

The students studying in these schools were transferred to neighbouring government schools. Govinda Madivala, DDPI (in-charge) Udupi district told TNIE that though the four schools had to be shut down for lack of students this academic year, there is a chance that they might be reopened within three years if there are a sufficient number of students seeking admission. ''In the case of the local Gram Panchayat, local residents come forward to refurbish the school infrastructure to attract students in the future. Such an opportunity can also be given by the department,'' he added.

The shortage of teachers is also said to be one of the reasons behind parents avoiding government schools in some areas. Sources informed that there are 473 vacancies for the posts of teachers in about 650 government schools in Udupi district. In the absence of timely recruitment, many more schools may face the risk of closure as parents opt out from admitting their children. In Udupi district, several government lower primary schools have also been given a breath of fresh air after being transitioned into English medium schools, with the aid of organisations and individual patrons.