Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on December 27, announced extending the Raitha Vidya Nidhi scheme for Class 8 and 9 girls as recent figures show a drop in their enrolment in rural areas.

The scheme provides scholarships to children of farmers, it was earlier limited to lower grades. Bommai said that education coupled with farming will help farmers to secure an alternative source of income besides agriculture.

He made the announcement after launching developmental works worth Rs 244 crore in the Vijayapura district of the state. Speaking about poverty in northern Karnataka, Bommai said that the living standards of people in the region had not improved despite “thousands of crores of rupees” being spent in the past.

“Elaborate discussions have been held for the development of northern Karnataka. Many reports have been presented, agitations have been held, thousands of crores has been spent… but when I see the living condition of the people here, their homes, education facilities, employment opportunities for the youth, I feel sad. It really hurts me. This has to change,” Bommai said.