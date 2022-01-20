Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is hosting a virtual forum in partnership with Times Higher Education in order to address the urgent need for universal, affordable healthcare in a world struggling with the impact of a devastating pandemic. Titled THE University ImpactForum Asia: Unlocking Equitable Healthcare, the event premiered today, January 20, 2022, at 2 pm, and will go on until 8.50 pm in the evening.



On the agenda also is an attempt to understand the importance of vaccine equity in light of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). It will also take a look at how other factors such as poverty impact the implementation of robust healthcare networks across the world. The speakers will focus on how community initiatives can contribute to these networks. The talks touch upon the climate emergency and the impact it might have on the public health systems across the world. Apart from this, the forum will throw light on the changing dynamics in healthcare provision, education and research and development. A deeper look will also be provided into the methodology behind the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings.

Dr Prem Nair, Provost, Health Sciences, Amrita University, expressed confidence that the forum will provide the right space to discuss trends and developments in public healthcare. "This will provide the much-needed opportunity during these pandemic times for the industry, academia and researcher to interact and discuss wider issues for strategically planning the course of action and thereby, achieving stated targets to reach the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals,” he added.



Dr Nair is on the panel of speakers for the event that includes David Wilson, Programme Director for Health, Nutrition and Population Practice, World Bank Group; Kathy Jenkins, Professor, Harvard Medical School; Prof K Srinath Reddy, President, Public Health Foundation of India and Dr Narendra Arora, Executive Director International Clinical Epidemiology Network.



The forum can be attended by registering on the link unlocking-equitable-healthcare.