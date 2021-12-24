Any Time Health? You'd better believe it. Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) and Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow have joined hands to develop Health ATM, a system that provides virtually no-contact diagnostics, testing and consulting services.



The telemedicine portal will preserve the health records of users and using advanced research methods, provide personalised predictive healthcare. Currently, it is in place at IIT-K's health centre and is being used to profile students, staff and other residents of the campus.

At the launch event, IIT-K highlighted the importance of remote and no-contact expert healthcare in the current pandemic-stricken world. In fact, as part of their research, IIT-K is focussing on patients recovering from COVID-19 and the impact the infection has caused on their bodily systems. The data collected will be analysed to provide any timely emergency medical intervention required.



The system was inaugurated by Prof Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT-K and Prof RK Dhiman, Director, SGPGIMS, Lucknow.