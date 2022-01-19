Published: 19th January 2022
Madhya Pradesh Board releases pre-Board exam timetable for Classes 10 and 12. Here's the schedule
The exam will be conducted from January 20 in remote mode with the question paper and answer sheets provided to students one day in advance
The pre-Board exam timetable for Classes X and XII was released by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) at the official website mpbse.nic.in. The schedule states that the exams will be held from January 20 to 28 for Class X and from January 20 to 31 for Class XII.
The exams will be conducted in remote mode. Question papers and answer sheets will be provided to students at least one day before the exam. The Board informed, "In order that the students do not have to travel to the school, again and again, 2 to 3 question papers can be made available simultaneously and on the day of receipt of the next question paper, the answer books of the previously provided question papers will be submitted."
Here's the Class X pre-Board schedule
January 20 – English
January 21 – Science
January 22 – Hindi
January 24 – Maths
January 25 – Sanskrit/Urdu
January 27 – Social Science
January 28 – NSQF
The MPBSE had earlier released the timetable for Class X and XII Board exams. As per the schedule, the Class XII Board exams will begin from February 17, while the Class X exams will be held from February 18. The exams will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm.