The pre-Board exam timetable for Classes X and XII was released by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) at the official website mpbse.nic.in. The schedule states that the exams will be held from January 20 to 28 for Class X and from January 20 to 31 for Class XII.

The exams will be conducted in remote mode. Question papers and answer sheets will be provided to students at least one day before the exam. The Board informed, "In order that the students do not have to travel to the school, again and again, 2 to 3 question papers can be made available simultaneously and on the day of receipt of the next question paper, the answer books of the previously provided question papers will be submitted."

READ ALSO : Madhya Pradesh releases State Board exam dates for Classes X and XII

Here's the Class X pre-Board schedule

January 20 – English

January 21 – Science

January 22 – Hindi

January 24 – Maths

January 25 – Sanskrit/Urdu

January 27 – Social Science

January 28 – NSQF

The MPBSE had earlier released the timetable for Class X and XII Board exams. As per the schedule, the Class XII Board exams will begin from February 17, while the Class X exams will be held from February 18. The exams will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm.